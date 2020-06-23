Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lee County encouraging vote by mail during COVID-19 pandemic
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Lee County encouraging vote by mail during COVID-19 pandemic

Lee County encouraging vote by mail during COVID-19 pandemic

Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lee County Supervisor of Elections is encouraging you even more to vote by mail.

Fox 4 Morning News Anchor Lisa Greenberg asked on Facebook what you want to know about mail-in voting, and many questions had to do with security.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

OFFICIALS WORK TO KEEP YOURBALLOT SAFE.26-32(LISA LOOKLIVE INTRO **ATCURVEWALL**)THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ISCHANGING *A LOT OF OUR PLANS,INCLUDING HOW SOME OF US VOTES.THE LEE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OFELECTIONS SAYS THY’RE PREPARINGFOR HUGE INCREASE IN MAIL-INVOTING.

THEY’RE HOLDING AVIRTUAL Q-AND-A LATER TODAY TOTALK ABOUT THIS, SO THISMORNING, I WANT TO GET SOME OFYOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED, AND LETYOU KNOW HOW YOU CAN JOIN IN.(PKG)WITH THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC,THE LEE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OFELECTIONS, TOMMY DOYLE, ISENCOURAGING YOU TO VOTE BY MAIL.TOMMY DOYLE - SUPERVISOR OFELECTIONS "this time is moreimportant because of thepandemic, and try to reduce thenumber of people at the polls" 6secTOMMY "stay home, stay safe voteby mail" 2 secI ASKED YOU ON FACEBOOK -- WHATYOU WANT TO KNOW ABOUT MAIL-INVOTING.

AND MANY OF YOURQUESTIONS HAD TO DO WITHSECURITY.LISA "What do you tell them sothey know that their vote willbe safe and secure?"TOMMY "not only do we havestrict protocols, the postoffice has strict protocols whenit comes to vote by mail.

Wejust don’t give anybody aballot.

Ballots can’t be copied.every envelopes checked toverify the signature of thevoter.

You can’t get a ballotwithout being a registered voterin Lee County." 21 secDOYLE SAYS *VOLUNTEERS FIRSTCHECK THE SIGNATURES TO MAKESURE THEY’RE VALID.LISA "Do they go through somekind of vetting process?"TOMMY "Well, they all havebackground checks.

A lot of themare people we bring intemporary staff to help thatprocess.

And then any rejectionhas gone through another layer,a senior staff member or asupervisor, and then it goesthrough the canvassing board,which will either agree with therejection or not" 21 secHE SAYS IF A BALLOT IS REJECTED,SO LONG AS YOU PROVIDED YOUREMAIL OR PHONE NUMBER ON THEBALLOT ENVELOPE -- YOU’LL BECONTACTED RIGHT AWAY.TOMMY "if we can get a hold ofthe voter, and they can curethat process They have two daysafter the election to cure anydiscrepancy in their signature,your ballot will count" 9 secAND IF YOU’RE CONCERNED ABOUTYOUR SIGNATURE -- MAYBE IT’SCHANGED OVER THE YEARS...TOMMY "When we check signatures.If you’ve ever been to the pollsand signed a poll book, thatsignatures on file, everysignature you ever interactedwith our office is on file, andwe check all the signatures wehave on your file" 12 secBALLOTS THAT ARE APPROVED ARETHEN COUNTED BY MACHINE.LISA "how much of an increaseAre you expecting in vote bymail?"TOMMY "right now we’re receiving500 requests a day.

So if thatcontinues through the last day,we’ll have close to 200,000requests, which would be reallygood.

And that’s probably for aprimary, 70,000 requests morethan we had in 2018" 21 sec(LISA LOOKLIVE TAG **ATCURVEWALL**)IF YOU HAVE MORE QUESTIONS, THELEE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF





Tweets about this

JavierL4USA

JavierL4USA Look, Miami-Dade county is Republican controlled. They just started to push again “the new normal” rules and are en… https://t.co/hMtIgTwl2M 11 hours ago

SteveCaponigri

Steve Caponigri RT @VoloVillage: Due to COVID-19, the Lake County Clerk's Office is encouraging all voters to vote by mail and avoid lines during early vot… 22 hours ago

VoloVillage

Village of Volo Due to COVID-19, the Lake County Clerk's Office is encouraging all voters to vote by mail and avoid lines during ea… https://t.co/UpZQ60e0Oy 22 hours ago

JoanPennnative

Joan McGinnis I live in a 55+ Retirement community, our Clubhouse was Voting location. Just received notice of permanent change t… https://t.co/cFF1ZUR9Pa 2 days ago

DeniseFinleyKY

Denise RT @LEX18News: The redesign included encouraging voters to vote ahead of election day via absentee ballot. Friday morning, Don Blevins told… 3 days ago

Johnny012555

Johnny Combs @janeknowsshit @MalcolmNance Me my spouse my 2 children my sister brother in law and nephew all received ours and t… https://t.co/E6JcUZmYGq 3 days ago

Johnny012555

Johnny Combs @JillWineBanks @MalcolmNance @JoyAnnReid The governor is doing it due to covid. He has been encouraging vote by mai… https://t.co/PUpH01bFnV 4 days ago

linda94861521

Colors of the wind ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If postage is the issue I encourage everyone to put a few stamps aside now! I have ONLY voted by mail since 2004! M… https://t.co/LTtNoEBvtI 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

School board votes to expel student for bringing gun to school [Video]

School board votes to expel student for bringing gun to school

Community advocates say the 6th grader who brought a gun to school should get sent to alternative school, rather than get expelled.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:15Published
Lee County giving away free masks [Video]

Lee County giving away free masks

The county board wants to make sure more people get free masks

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
MORNING RUSH: Raptors to train in Fort Myers [Video]

MORNING RUSH: Raptors to train in Fort Myers

Missed the morning newscast? Here's a quick look at some top stories.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:15Published