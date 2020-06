Disneyland To Postpone Reopening Amid Record Number Of Coronavirus Cases

The magic kingdom is delaying its reopening date.

The resort, located in Anaheim, California, was set to reopen on July 17 after being closed for months.

The delay comes as record numbers of coronavirus cases are being reported across the country.

California had a single-day high with more than 7,149 cases of the virus reported on Wednesday.

The amusement park has not issued a new opening date.