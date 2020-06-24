Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 43,230
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 43,230 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up by 149 from 43,081 the day before.
