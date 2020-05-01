Baseball Hall of Fame's Jon Shestakofsky discusses reopening, safety procedures

Hall of Fame in Cooperstown will reopen on Friday, June 26 with the beginning of Phase Four in the Mohawk Valley.

- the hall will welcome visitors back tomorrow along with phase four of the mohawk valley's reopening plan.

There have been many health and safety procedures put into place to allow for fans to return and celebrate the game of baseball such as timed ticketing - assigned direction markers through exhibits - increased sanitation and the required wearing of masks.

Hall officials say they are thrilled to welcome the public back and have worked hard to come up with the best way to do so.

Jon shestakofsky: it really has been a month long process developing and executing a comprehensive covid safety plan...staff has been working around the clock to get all pieces into place.

The hall reopens tomorrow morning at nine a-m

