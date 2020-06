Debate before U.S. House passes police reform bill Video Credit: BRUT - Duration: 05:34s - Published 3 minutes ago Debate before U.S. House passes police reform bill "Perhaps my colleague on the other side of the aisle could go to the memorial for lynching in his state of Georgia." Before the George Floyd police reform bill was passed, a tense exchange between lawmakers took place on the House floor... 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Brigitte T Nieland Anger in Louisiana House: Plan to study police tactics passes but not before this fiery debate https://t.co/TNzFNh4P35 1 day ago G Paul Marx Anger in Louisiana House: Plan to study police tactics passes but not before fiery debate #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/o7RouhffE6 1 day ago