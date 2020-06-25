Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike

Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike

Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered bars closed while placing new restrictions on other businesses.

Both states have paused reopening, with Texas seeing about 6,000 new cases in one day and Florida recording nearly 9,000 new cases.

Texas also recorded a 10 percent positivity rate for coronavirus tests, which led to Abbott’s decision.

Abbott and DeSantis have both received criticism for resisting lockdowns at the beginning of the pandemic.

Governors in several states such as North Carolina, Idaho and Utah are also halting current phases of reopening as a precaution.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Texan Oil Companies Forced To Keep Staff Home As Second Wave Hits

Amid record-breaking additions to the new Covid-19 case count in Texas, oil companies in the state...
OilPrice.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds COVID-19 Briefing [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds COVID-19 Briefing

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a COVID-19 press conference on Friday afternoon. A day that saw almost 9,000 cases in the state.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 33:03Published
CDC Says There Could Be 10 Times More US COVID-19 Cases Than Reported [Video]

CDC Says There Could Be 10 Times More US COVID-19 Cases Than Reported

CDC Says There Could Be 10 Times More US COVID-19 Cases Than Reported According to the health agency, there could be as many as 23 million coronavirus infections in the U.S. The Centers for Disease..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published
Southern States Pause Reopening Amid Coronavirus Surge [Video]

Southern States Pause Reopening Amid Coronavirus Surge

As COVID-19 cases soar to new highs, governors of several states, including Texas, Florida and Arizona, are backtracking on their reopening plans.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:33Published