Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike

Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered bars closed while placing new restrictions on other businesses.

Both states have paused reopening, with Texas seeing about 6,000 new cases in one day and Florida recording nearly 9,000 new cases.

Texas also recorded a 10 percent positivity rate for coronavirus tests, which led to Abbott’s decision.

Abbott and DeSantis have both received criticism for resisting lockdowns at the beginning of the pandemic.

Governors in several states such as North Carolina, Idaho and Utah are also halting current phases of reopening as a precaution.