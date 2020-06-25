Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose
Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis ordered bars
closed while placing new restrictions
on other businesses.
Both states have paused reopening, with Texas
seeing about 6,000 new cases in one day and
Florida recording nearly 9,000 new cases.
Texas also recorded a 10 percent
positivity rate for coronavirus tests,
which led to Abbott’s decision.
Abbott and DeSantis have
both received criticism for
resisting lockdowns at the
beginning of the pandemic.
Governors in several states such as
North Carolina, Idaho and Utah are
also halting current phases of
reopening as a precaution.