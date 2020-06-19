Florida once again breaks single-day record with more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases
Florida once again broke its single-day record of new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning.
This time, the state saw 9,585 new COVID-19 cases, according to new numbers from the Florida Department of Health (DOH).
