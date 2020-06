Vice President Mike Pence's campaign events that were scheduled in Arizona and Florida next week have been postponed by the Trump campaign, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the states according to CNN.

Pence campaign events in Arizona postponed due to rise in coronavirus cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona this...

Vice President Mike Pence has postponed his “Faith in America” tour in Florida and Arizona amid...