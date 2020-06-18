Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000 The numbers were reported by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

There have been 10 million confirmed cases worldwide.

According to NBC News, the actual number of global cases could be much higher since there is limited testing in some parts of the world.

The U.S. still has the highest number of confirmed cases.

According to NBC News, as of Sunday afternoon, the U.S. had over 2.5 million reported cases with 126,332 dead.

As many states have begun reopening procedures around the country, virus spikes have become common.

This has prompted states to pause reopening and reinstate safety protocols.

Vice President Mike Pence postponed upcoming campaign appearances in Arizona and Florida "out of an abundance of caution."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Live Coronavirus Updates: Global Death Toll Surpasses Half a Million

The worldwide toll is continuing to rise, with more than 10 million confirmed cases. More than a...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesGothamist




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Riverside County Surpasses 10K Coronavirus Cases, As Southland Death Toll Grows [Video]

Riverside County Surpasses 10K Coronavirus Cases, As Southland Death Toll Grows

Riverside County surpassed 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, the latest Southland county to do so, as the death toll continued to grow.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:21Published
Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 4,000 In Southland Counties [Video]

Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 4,000 In Southland Counties

The number of deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus surpassed 4,000 in the five-county area that includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:23Published
More than 8 million reported coronavirus cases around the world [Video]

More than 8 million reported coronavirus cases around the world

Reported coronavirus cases around the world have exceeded 8 million according to John Hopkins University. The current global death toll is just over 435,000.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:27Published