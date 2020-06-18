Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000 The numbers were reported by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

There have been 10 million confirmed cases worldwide.

According to NBC News, the actual number of global cases could be much higher since there is limited testing in some parts of the world.

The U.S. still has the highest number of confirmed cases.

According to NBC News, as of Sunday afternoon, the U.S. had over 2.5 million reported cases with 126,332 dead.

As many states have begun reopening procedures around the country, virus spikes have become common.

This has prompted states to pause reopening and reinstate safety protocols.

Vice President Mike Pence postponed upcoming campaign appearances in Arizona and Florida "out of an abundance of caution."