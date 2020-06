‘Complete lockdown in Assam’s Guwahati for 14 days’: Police

Assam’s Guwahati will be under complete lockdown for 14 days.

The lockdown will begin in the city from 7 pm on June 28.

“The instructions have been issued by the government.

Lockdown will be implemented very strictly in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Munna Prasad Gupta, Guwahati Commissioner of Police.

