Miami-Dade To Close Beaches July 4th Weekend Over Rise In COVID Cases
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:00s
Miami-Dade To Close Beaches July 4th Weekend Over Rise In COVID Cases
CBS4's Ty Russell reports Broward is weighing a similar decision.
Surge In COVID Cases Forces Miami-Dade To Order Closure Of Beaches For July 4th Weekend

Due to the surge in new coronavirus cases, Miami-Dade County is ordering the shutdown of beaches for...
cbs4.com



OrthogonalRon

Orthogonal Ron ⭐⭐⭐ RT @BuckSexton: .@MiamiMayor Francis Suarez says: "After consulting with our County’s public health experts, I will be signing an emergen… 3 seconds ago

ItalyinMIA

Italy in Miami RT @MayorGimenez: After consulting with our County’s public health experts, I will be signing an emergency order on Saturday to close all b… 3 minutes ago

Sarah_SV

Sarah Valerio GOOD. Coronavirus is getting out of hand in Florida. Miami-Dade to close beaches for July Fourth weekend over coron… https://t.co/ClMuiiQXq5 4 minutes ago

SallyFereday

Sally Fereday CFIRM RT @MiamiHerald: NEW: Going to the beach and seeing parades for the Fourth of July won’t be an option in Miami-Dade, as Mayor Carlos Gimene… 9 minutes ago

scorydott

Dory Scott RT @IngrahamAngle: If everyone just stays home for like a month or so, the virus goes away, right? “Miami-Dade to close beaches for July Fo… 9 minutes ago


How recent COVID-19 spike could impact Fourth of July in Tampa Bay [Video]

How recent COVID-19 spike could impact Fourth of July in Tampa Bay

All eyes are on Pinellas County beaches as Miami-Dade County made headlines after shutting down beaches for the Fourth of July.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:27
US's Inability To Tame Pandemic Leaves Travelers Out In The Cold [Video]

US's Inability To Tame Pandemic Leaves Travelers Out In The Cold

CNN reports that due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, US citizens have been shut out of Canada and a slew of nations around the world. The EU is scheduled to open its borders on July 1st...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41
India's growth in COVID cases not as high as other countries: AIIMS Director [Video]

India's growth in COVID cases not as high as other countries: AIIMS Director

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria on June 27 reacted on surging COVID-19 cases in the country. He said that the rise in COVID cases in country are not that high if..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37