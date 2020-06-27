Miami-Dade To Close Beaches July 4th Weekend Over Rise In COVID Cases

Orthogonal Ron ⭐⭐⭐ RT @BuckSexton: .@MiamiMayor Francis Suarez says:
"After consulting with our County’s public health experts, I will be signing an emergen… 3 seconds ago
Italy in Miami RT @MayorGimenez: After consulting with our County’s public health experts, I will be signing an emergency order on Saturday to close all b… 3 minutes ago
Sarah Valerio GOOD. Coronavirus is getting out of hand in Florida. Miami-Dade to close beaches for July Fourth weekend over coron… https://t.co/ClMuiiQXq5 4 minutes ago
Sally Fereday CFIRM RT @MiamiHerald: NEW: Going to the beach and seeing parades for the Fourth of July won’t be an option in Miami-Dade, as Mayor Carlos Gimene… 9 minutes ago
Dory Scott RT @IngrahamAngle: If everyone just stays home for like a month or so, the virus goes away, right? “Miami-Dade to close beaches for July Fo… 9 minutes ago
How recent COVID-19 spike could impact Fourth of July in Tampa BayAll eyes are on Pinellas County beaches as Miami-Dade County made headlines after shutting down beaches for the Fourth of July.
US's Inability To Tame Pandemic Leaves Travelers Out In The ColdCNN reports that due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, US citizens have been shut out of Canada and a slew of nations around the world.
The EU is scheduled to open its borders on July 1st...
India's growth in COVID cases not as high as other countries: AIIMS DirectorAll India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria on June 27 reacted on surging COVID-19 cases in the country. He said that the rise in COVID cases in country are not that high if..