Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California's alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty
Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:21s - Published
California's alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty
FOX40 News at 5
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

California’s alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forty years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comTIME




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty [Video]

Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty

Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. intends to plead guilty to going on a rampage of rapes and murders across two decades. According to Newser, the Golden State Killer will enter his plea..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Joseph DeAngelo Expected To Plead Guilty Monday [Video]

Joseph DeAngelo Expected To Plead Guilty Monday

The accused Golden State Killer will appear in court for a hearing Monday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:26Published
Joseph DeAngelo Expected To Enter Plea Monday [Video]

Joseph DeAngelo Expected To Enter Plea Monday

What’s arguably the biggest criminal case in California could see justice served in a highly unusual way.  The accused Golden State Killer is expected to plead guilty inside a ballroom at Sacramento..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:55Published