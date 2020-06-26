California’s alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty



Related videos from verified sources Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty



Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. intends to plead guilty to going on a rampage of rapes and murders across two decades. According to Newser, the Golden State Killer will enter his plea.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 4 hours ago Joseph DeAngelo Expected To Plead Guilty Monday



The accused Golden State Killer will appear in court for a hearing Monday. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:26 Published 2 days ago Joseph DeAngelo Expected To Enter Plea Monday



What’s arguably the biggest criminal case in California could see justice served in a highly unusual way. The accused Golden State Killer is expected to plead guilty inside a ballroom at Sacramento.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:55 Published 3 days ago