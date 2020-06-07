Massachusetts Reports 224 New Coronavirus Cases In Last 24 Hours

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain, shouted 'I am Vikas Dubey' while being taken | Oneindia News



Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen last week, was arrested on Thursday morning from a temple in Madhya Pradesh after a five-day chase across four states. He was..

Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:50 Published 18 minutes ago