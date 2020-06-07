|
|
|
|
Massachusetts Reports 224 New Coronavirus Cases In Last 24 Hours
|
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:22s - Published
There have now been 8,060 coronavirus deaths in the state.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
NEW DELHI — India has recorded the highest spike of 15,968 new coronavirus cases in the last 24...
SeattlePI.com - Published
|
As many as 3,337 patients are in critical condition across the country, the ministry said. With the...
IndiaTimes - Published
Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India •MENAFN.com
|
Brazil reported an additional 904 coronavirus deaths and 27,075 new cases over the last 24 hours,...
Reuters - Published
Also reported by •Reuters India •MENAFN.com
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|