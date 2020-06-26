Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi govt to start 'Plasma Bank' for COVID-19 treatment
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Delhi govt to start 'Plasma Bank' for COVID-19 treatment

Delhi govt to start 'Plasma Bank' for COVID-19 treatment

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on June 29, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal spoke on COVID-19 situation.

He said, "Delhi government has decided to start a 'Plasma Bank' in Delhi for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The 'Plasma Bank' will start operation in the next two days.

I appeal to COVID-19 recovered patients to donate their plasma." "This 'Plasma Bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi.

Anyone who needs plasma will need a recommendation from a doctor." Delhi CM added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Delhi government to start 'Plasma Bank' for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Arvind Kejriwal

The 'Plasma Bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi.
DNA - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'35,000 people from abroad...': Delhi CM explains Covid spread, lists 5 weapons [Video]

'35,000 people from abroad...': Delhi CM explains Covid spread, lists 5 weapons

Delhi Chief Minister listed 5 'weapons' deployed by the national capital in its fight against Covid-19. Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi's fight against the virus began in March when around 35,000..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:43Published
COVID-19: 'We have bought 4000 oxygen concentrators for patients', says CM Kejriwal [Video]

COVID-19: 'We have bought 4000 oxygen concentrators for patients', says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal said that the Delhi Government has bought 4000 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients. He further said that the aim is to provide oxygen facility in all..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Satyendar Jain recovers from COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital [Video]

Satyendar Jain recovers from COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for COVID-19, his office informed on Friday. "Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital today,"..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published