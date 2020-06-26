Delhi govt to start 'Plasma Bank' for COVID-19 treatment

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on June 29, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal spoke on COVID-19 situation.

He said, "Delhi government has decided to start a 'Plasma Bank' in Delhi for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The 'Plasma Bank' will start operation in the next two days.

I appeal to COVID-19 recovered patients to donate their plasma." "This 'Plasma Bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi.

Anyone who needs plasma will need a recommendation from a doctor." Delhi CM added.