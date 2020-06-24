Steve Bing wrote a goodbye note to Damian Hurley before taking his own life

'It's tough': Sharon Stone having a 'hard time' following Steve Bing's death



Sharon Stone is having a "hard time" coming to terms with the death of Steve Bing, whom she was romantically linked to for a time. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:54 Published 3 days ago

Sharon Stone struggling to come to terms with ex Steve Bing's d*ath



Sharon Stone has admitted she's struggling to come to terms with her ex-boyfriend Steve Bing's d*ath. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:43 Published 3 days ago