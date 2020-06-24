Steve Bing wrote a goodbye note to Damian Hurley before taking his own life
Film financier Steve Bing wrote a goodbye note to his son Damian Hurley before jumping to his death.
'It's tough': Sharon Stone having a 'hard time' following Steve Bing's deathSharon Stone is having a "hard time" coming to terms with the death of Steve Bing, whom she was romantically linked to for a time.
Steve Bing's death ruled a suicideSteve Bing's death has been confirmed as a suicide by Los Angeles officials.