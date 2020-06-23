Mississippi Lawmakers Clear Way To Change State Flag

Half Mast: Mississippi Takes First Step In Removing Confederate Symbolism From State FlagMississippi may no longer feature the Confederate battle emblem on its state flag.
CNN reports the Mississippi state House of Representatives on Sunday passed a bill to remove from the state's flag..
Mississippi Senate approves bill to change state flagThe Mississippi Senate votes 37-14 to approve a bill that changes the state flag.
Sen. Jordan give impassioned speech in support of flag billState Sen. David Jordan (D-District 24) gives an impassioned plea to his fellow Senators to approve the bill to change the Mississippi flag.