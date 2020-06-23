Global  

Mississippi Lawmakers Clear Way To Change State Flag
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Mississippi Lawmakers Clear Way To Change State Flag
Voters will decide on design in the November election.
