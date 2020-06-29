Global  

What is a local lockdown and how do they work?
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers in Leicester may be forced to stay closed as part of a lockdown extension following a rise in coronavirus cases.

City will react with 'agility' if local lockdown enforced

Brendan Rodgers speaks about the possibility of a local lockdown following an upturn in positive...
Leicester Mercury - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNottingham Post


UK considers its first local lockdown as Leicester suffers surge in Covid cases

UK considers its first local lockdown as Leicester suffers surge in Covid cases Britain's government is considering a lockdown for the central English city of Leicester amid a spike...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Leicester MercurySeattle Times


What is a local lockdown and which areas will be affected?

Leicester faces being kept under current lockdown measures for two weeks longer than rest of country...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNottingham Post




Lockdown may be extended regionally in first local outbreak [Video]

Lockdown may be extended regionally in first local outbreak

Leicester may be the first part of the UK to implement regional lockdown measures after a reported increase in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:33Published
