What is a local lockdown and how do they work?
Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers in Leicester may be forced to stay closed as part of a lockdown extension following a rise in coronavirus cases.
Lockdown may be extended regionally in first local outbreakLeicester may be the first part of the UK to implement regional lockdown measures after a reported increase in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at..
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester FC will "react accordingly" to lockdown measures in the cityLeicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says his side “will react accordingly” if lockdown measures are tightened in the city.Reports over the weekend have highlighted a spike in coronavirus cases..
