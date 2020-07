Arizona hospital make life and death decision Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:32s - Published 4 minutes ago Arizona hospitals can use crisis care standards. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Medically vulnerable workers, families want unemployment eligibility



As the debate continues about the logistics of reopening industries in Arizona, for people with underlying conditions the decision isn't just financial, it could mean life or death. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 03:08 Published on May 8, 2020