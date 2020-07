Protesters seen desperately evading arrest in wake of new Hong Kong security law

These were the scenes as Hong Kong police chased protesters who were running from Victoria Park.

Hongkongers have taken to the streets to oppose the sweeping national security law imposed in secrecy by the Central Government in Beijing.

The law states that subversion of the government can be punishable by life imprisonment, amongst other acts.

The footage shows the protesters who are said to be violating the new act running in an attempt to escape the riot police.