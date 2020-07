Hong Kong police use new purple flag warning protesters about breaking national security law Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:23s - Published 3 minutes ago Hong Kong police use new purple flag warning protesters about breaking national security law Hong Kong police used the new purple flag during pro-democracy protests on Wednesday (July 1). 0

Hong Kong police used the new purple flag during pro-democracy protests on Wednesday (July 1). The flag warns protesters about displaying banners or shouting slogans that may constitute a crime under the new national security law.