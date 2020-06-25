Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Texas is seeing a coronavirus surge
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Why Texas is seeing a coronavirus surge

Why Texas is seeing a coronavirus surge

In the last week, the state has seen upwards of 6,000 new cases every day and hospitals are reaching capacity.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Two retired Catholic bishops test positive for coronavirus amid Texas surge

CNA Staff, Jun 29, 2020 / 11:01 pm (CNA).- Amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Texas, four retired...
CNA - Published

Coronavirus surge causes Texas to scale back reopening

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said restaurants must have fewer patrons and bars must close as...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NaturalNews.comJerusalem Post


Texas halts reopening amid surge in coronavirus cases

"The State of Texas will pause any further phases to open Texas," reads a press release from the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comJerusalem PostBBC NewsSeattle Times




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci, Says 'He Doesn't Know What He's Talking About' [Video]

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci, Says 'He Doesn't Know What He's Talking About'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says the nation's top infectious disease expert “doesn't know what he's talking about” as Patrick defends the state's handling of the pandemic amid a surge in COVID-19..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:27Published
Fauci warns new COVID-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day [Video]

Fauci warns new COVID-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day

[NFA] The United States should not bank on the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the government's top infectious diseases expert said on Tuesday, and he warned that the daily surge..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published
'It's Your Constitutional Right To Stay Open,' Texas Bar & Nightclub Alliance Suing State [Video]

'It's Your Constitutional Right To Stay Open,' Texas Bar & Nightclub Alliance Suing State

The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance said it will sue the State of Texas over Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order that shut down bars across the state. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:26Published