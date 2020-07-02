Local fireworks stores see spark amid pandemic

The pandemic is forcing some towns to cancel their fireworks shows, which is resulting in a spark in fireworks sales at local stores.

What's more american than fireworks on the 4th of july?

I know i have many childhood memories of setting up blankets and chairs with my family and friends to watch the town fireworks.

However the pandemic is forcing some towns to cancel their fireworks shows, which is resulting in a spark in fireworks sales at local stores like here at tnt fireworks in saltillo.

Some people are more excited, the kids are that they get to buy the fireworks and stuff instead of just going and watching them.

(track) what used to be an opportunity for a mass gathering is now becoming an intimate affair.

Tyler sanders manages a tnt fireworks tent in saltillo, which opened later this year because of covid-19, but when they opened, people showed up.

(tyler) yeah we are getting a little more business with the covid stuff going around, a lot of people don't want to go out to the places that even are having them, they are just a little nervous about going out so they want to buy some.

(track) over at big daddy's fireworks in tupelo, store manager betty akers said that the foot traffic hasn't increased leading up to the 4th of july, but people are buying in bulk.

(betty akers) people have been buying at higher price points, spending a little bit more, probably the same amount of customers come through but i little more in sales, i think people are kind of doing more stay at home, be with my family, you know, celebrate with ourselves kind of thing.

(track) people wanting to celebrate with fireworks at home also means that there may be some first time buyers.

Both akers and sanders have some quick tips to have safe 4th of july.

(tyler) read the intructions, twice, three times, just make sure to read the instructions.

(betty) don't trust your children with fireworks, because there's a reason they say adult supervision required, it doesn't take but a second to be hurt.

Safety is on everyone's minds right now and if you're choosing to stay at home, make sure you're responsibly shooting off those fireworks.

It's also important to check to see if your town allows fireworks to be shot off within town or city limits.

Nothing ruins a nice 4th of july barbecue like a visit from the police.

