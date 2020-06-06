Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi among stars demanding government helps live music industry

Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, and Rita Ora are among the stars calling on the U.K. government to assist those working in the live music industry in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

heartbreaking announcement: Rita Ora's grandmother has died Rita Ora has taken to Instagram to reveal her grandmother has died.

'I've put on love handles': Lewis Capaldi gains stone in lockdown Lewis Capaldi has confessed he has gained a stone in lockdown.

Lewis Capaldi wants to tour as soon as live shows are allowed again 'Someone You Loved' singer Lewis Capaldi is desperate to head out on tour as soon as live shows are allowed to resume.

'We're over it': Wiley and Stormzy have ended their feud! Wiley and Stormzy have ended their feud but the 41-year-old grime star has no plans to make up with Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran was most played artist of 2019 Ed Sheeran was the most played artist of 2019, topping the list for the fourth time in five years. The Suffolk singer-songwriter, 29, had a bumper year in which he released his No.6 Collaborations Project, reaching number one in both the UK and US, and starred in Danny Boyle’s film Yesterday.

Ed Sheeran and Paul McCartney among 1,500 acts calling for UK government to save live music Ed Sheeran, Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Skepta, Rita Ora, Coldplay, Eric Clapton, Sam Smith, Sir Rod Stewart, Liam Gallagher, Dua Lipa, and Annie Lennox are among the 1,500 acts who have called for the British government to help save the live music industry.

