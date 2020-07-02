Global  

'Digital strike to secure data of Indians': RS Prasad on banning Chinese apps
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that India conducted a digital strike by banning 59 Chinese apps.

While addressing the BJP'S 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan', the minister said that the India government will never compromise with data of Indians.

Indian government recently announced the banning of 59 Chinese apps including the popular TikTok, Shareit and UC Browser.

The decision came weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a faceoff with the Chinese Army.

Watch the full video for all the details.

