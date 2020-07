Can we make good Indian apps, asks RS Prasad days after ban on 59 Chinese apps

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, RS Prasad held a meeting via video conferencing as Digital India completed five years on July 01.

In the meeting, he said, "In the wake of the ban which we have imposed...I think it is a great opportunity.

Can we come up with good apps made by Indians?

Let the dependence on foreign apps, with their own agenda for a variety of reasons, stop."