Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 2 days ago Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion One Direction fans are convinced Liam Payne's latest TikTok post is a teaser for a forthcoming reunion after the singer-songwriter shared a clip from a fake FaceTime call with Harry Styles. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Liam Payne Teases One Direction Fans With New TikTok Video Liam Payne shared a new TikTok video on Wednesday (July 1) and it features one of his One Direction...

Just Jared Jr - Published 4 days ago Also reported by • Billboard.com





