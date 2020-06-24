US election: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump in opinion polls

|
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States
Tammy Duckworth is a war hero and the best vice president for Joe Biden in 2020This combat pilot gave America the highest form of service and nearly the highest form of sacrifice. We need her grit to steer us safely through crisis.
USATODAY.com
Symone Sanders Bet on Biden, and HerselfNo one is telling her to wait her turn now.
NYTimes.com
The View From WaukeshaThe 29-year-old Democratic Party chairman in this key Wisconsin county has a plan for Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a maskDonald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3 1/2 years he’s served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American..
WorldNews
Since Lakota Lives Matter Too, Trump’s Visit To Mount Rushmore Couldn’t Come At A Worse TimeArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling A major reconsideration of how the history of colonization, conquest, slavery, and white supremacy is taught and..
WorldNews
One Brother Got DACA, One Didn’t. It Made All the Difference.The Supreme Court ruled that DACA was improperly terminated, but the Trump administration has not reopened the life-changing immigration program to new..
NYTimes.com
US election: Biden holds 12-point lead over Trump in opinion polls
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
