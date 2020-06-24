Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump in opinion polls
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
US election: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump in opinion polls

US election: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump in opinion polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States

Tammy Duckworth is a war hero and the best vice president for Joe Biden in 2020

 This combat pilot gave America the highest form of service and nearly the highest form of sacrifice. We need her grit to steer us safely through crisis.
USATODAY.com

Symone Sanders Bet on Biden, and Herself

 No one is telling her to wait her turn now.
NYTimes.com

The View From Waukesha

 The 29-year-old Democratic Party chairman in this key Wisconsin county has a plan for Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask

 Donald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3 1/2 years he’s served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American..
WorldNews

Since Lakota Lives Matter Too, Trump’s Visit To Mount Rushmore Couldn’t Come At A Worse Time

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling A major reconsideration of how the history of colonization, conquest, slavery, and white supremacy is taught and..
WorldNews

One Brother Got DACA, One Didn’t. It Made All the Difference.

 The Supreme Court ruled that DACA was improperly terminated, but the Trump administration has not reopened the life-changing immigration program to new..
NYTimes.com

RealClearPolitics RealClearPolitics Political news and polling data aggregator

US election: Biden holds 12-point lead over Trump in opinion polls [Video]

US election: Biden holds 12-point lead over Trump in opinion polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Investors Embrace Possible Biden Victory in Presidential Election

Investors are increasingly preparing for market volatility ahead of the U.S. presidential election,...
Newsmax - Published

Biden opens up lead in Wisconsin, tied with Trump in Ohio: polls

A new poll in the crucial general election battleground state of Wisconsin indicates Democratic...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this

JJSum

JJS RT @Clare_Jennifer: “Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, currently holds an average lead of nine points over the incumbent, acco… 3 days ago

Clare_Jennifer

Clare Reeve “Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, currently holds an average lead of nine points over the incumbent,… https://t.co/V5Nzn5YXIZ 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

New Polls Find President Trump Trailing In Several Battleground States [Video]

New Polls Find President Trump Trailing In Several Battleground States

Natalie Brand reports on President Trump facing challenges from Joe Biden in some battleground states, according to polls (6-25-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:04Published
Hill To Die On? Trump Polls In Death Spiral As Pandemic Rages, Economy Tanks [Video]

Hill To Die On? Trump Polls In Death Spiral As Pandemic Rages, Economy Tanks

CNN reports polling reveals President Donald Trump is now at one of the weakest points of his presidency. Despite his incumbency, a spate of national polls indicates if the 2020 US presidential..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published
Biden Press Secretary Dissects Campaign Strategy as Biden Opens Up Lead [Video]

Biden Press Secretary Dissects Campaign Strategy as Biden Opens Up Lead

TJ Ducklo, national press secretary for Joe Biden talks campaign strategy and the August Democratic National Convention. Ducklo said the campaign is focused on November as Biden currently leads..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:42Published