Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fourth Of July Safety
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Fourth Of July Safety
Staying safe during the 4th of July
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ahead of the holiday.

Good morning..

Thank you for joining us this morning.

Its friday, july 3rd.

I'm pat simon.

Marie waxel has the morning off.

This morning -- huntsville police want to remind you that fireworks are illegal in the city.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live with why first responders are expecting a busy holiday weekend, sierra?

Paramedics are expecting injuries from fireworks and sparklers just like these.

Firefighters are gearing up to respond to fires caused by those fireworks.

And police are preparing for more calls because of fireworks or shots fired reports.

The police department screens an average of nearly 900 calls every 24 hours during the 4th of july weekend.

A spokesman said the more you can describe what you're seeing or hearing, the faster they can come out and inspect the situation.

They also want you to remember fireworks aren't something you should buy if you have no experience with them, no matter how small.

"they're a different product than what you see a a professional show.

They can be unpredictable.

A lot of people label them as safe, which they're not safe.

Nationally , fireworks has caused over 19,000 fires annually," if you get caught with fireworks in city limits, you can receive a 100-dollar fine for your first offense... the second time can come with a higher fine and even jail time.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips





Tweets about this

CasmiraDBNJ

Casmira M. Harrison RT @dbnewsjournal: Beach Safety plans for large Fourth of July weekend crowds, and officials say COVID-related mandates such as social dist… 52 seconds ago

johnvmoore

Hercules Mulligan's back b/c that energy is needed RT @RobinLynneKelly: I wish you a great Fourth of July weekend. The CDC is advising Americans to be particularly cautious ahead of the holi… 1 minute ago

RoccoNY1

Rocco Vertuccio RT @NY1: More than 13,000 tickets were handed out last year during the holiday weekend and 249 people were arrested for DWIs. https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

WNYNewsNow

WNY News Now The large Independence Day celebrations we're used to, complete with show-stopping firework displays, may be on hol… https://t.co/TrQToQlZVl 2 minutes ago

CbusMetroParks

cbusmetroparks Metro Parks have become a refuge for many Central Ohioans these past months.The health and safety of our park visit… https://t.co/2TYX9r3b5Y 3 minutes ago

fabicstroo

fabi RT @juancvstro: i don’t want to see a single fourth of july post. whose freedoms are you really celebrating — the thousands of kids in cage… 4 minutes ago

KUAdirect

Kissimmee Utility FROM THE BLOG: Independence Day is upon us, and while it’s a day to celebrate, let’s not forget about safety. Here… https://t.co/sivIYScjfM 5 minutes ago

JoceyD11

PEWTERLANE HOUSE CAT RT @KentuckyPA: On average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th… 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Experts share tips on safe Fourth of July celebrations while slowing COVID-19 spread [Video]

Experts share tips on safe Fourth of July celebrations while slowing COVID-19 spread

Fourth of July will look much different for everyone this year, but there are still ways to celebrate safely. Story: https://wfts.tv/2BXg5TP

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:40Published
Restaurants, Beaches Preparing For July 4th Crowds With Social Distancing, Other Coronavirus Safety Guidelines [Video]

Restaurants, Beaches Preparing For July 4th Crowds With Social Distancing, Other Coronavirus Safety Guidelines

Outdoor dining, beaches and other activities are expected to draw crowds for July 4th weekend. But, all being told to follow the state's coronavirus guidelines and enforce social distancing. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:27Published
Local doctor shares tips for Fourth of July celebrations amid pandemic [Video]

Local doctor shares tips for Fourth of July celebrations amid pandemic

A local doctor shares tips for safe Fourth of July celebrations amid the pandemic.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:13Published