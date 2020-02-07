No Mask Mandate St. Joseph (7-2-20)

No mask mandate in st.

Joseph -- for now.

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

St.

Joseph's city council said today was not the day to make a final decision on requiring people to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision came during the council's weekly covid-19 update meeting which they held through zoom.

This video is from their regular council meeting on monday..

This evening, there were three members who encouraged the group to push forward a mask requirement, but there was no consensus, so the council said they would keep watching the data and look at the issue again next week.

In the meantime, they're hoping for people to voluntarily mask up.

(sot "we want people to know if we don't start being proactive and wearing masks and trying to make a difference and the numbers, we're going to force mandatory masks on them.

The last thing we want is go back to phase one again and we'll close everybody down."

) o'dell says much of the council is against forcing people to do anything anymore.

He says he's hoping for voluntary