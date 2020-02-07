Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No Mask Mandate St. Joseph (7-2-20)
Video Credit: KQTV - Published
No Mask Mandate St. Joseph (7-2-20)
No Mask Mandate St. Joseph (7-2-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

No mask mandate in st.

Joseph -- for now.

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

St.

Joseph's city council said today was not the day to make a final decision on requiring people to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision came during the council's weekly covid-19 update meeting which they held through zoom.

This video is from their regular council meeting on monday..

This evening, there were three members who encouraged the group to push forward a mask requirement, but there was no consensus, so the council said they would keep watching the data and look at the issue again next week.

In the meantime, they're hoping for people to voluntarily mask up.

(sot "we want people to know if we don't start being proactive and wearing masks and trying to make a difference and the numbers, we're going to force mandatory masks on them.

The last thing we want is go back to phase one again and we'll close everybody down."

) o'dell says much of the council is against forcing people to do anything anymore.

He says he's hoping for voluntary




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WSBT

WSBT RT @BMontgomeryWSBT: St. Joseph Co Health Department looking to fine businesses who don't enforce the mask mandate. https://t.co/CkDnc9dwMf 4 hours ago

BMontgomeryWSBT

Bob Montgomery St. Joseph Co Health Department looking to fine businesses who don't enforce the mask mandate. https://t.co/CkDnc9dwMf 4 hours ago

Joseph_Santoro

Dr. Joseph Santoro Ultra-conservative Republi'tard Kansas newspaper's post stupidity & dangerously equates a #PublicHealth mask mandat… https://t.co/LAmxDjCxMO 1 day ago

Rhett_Ei

Rhett Eisenberg RT @newspressnow: The St. Joseph City Council held a work session Thursday to get a consensus on a potential mask mandate. https://t.co/EcJ… 2 days ago

Joseph_Strait13

Joseph🪐 RT @ksatnews: Governor’s mask mandate overdue but welcomed, San Antonio, Bexar County leaders say https://t.co/mxnbbqsT7s 3 days ago

Joseph_Santoro

Dr. Joseph Santoro RT @neeratanden: It’s odd that the people who were yelling at me about mask mandates a few days ago are not telling Texas they are wrong to… 3 days ago

nwi

nwi.com The mandate for the state's largest city follows similar mask requirements introduced in St. Joseph, Elkhart and La… https://t.co/tmLQrSlo3Q 3 days ago

akeleven

History bites RT @openletterbot: 🖋 Sign “Mandate the Mask” and I’ll deliver a copy to your officials: https://t.co/asSkbklzBo 📨 No. 1 is from Joseph to… 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor says St. Joseph City Council will discuss potential face mask mandate [Video]

Mayor says St. Joseph City Council will discuss potential face mask mandate

Credit: KQTVPublished