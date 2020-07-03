Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanpur encounter: 'Nab and kill my son,' says gangster Vikas Dubey's mother
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Kanpur encounter: 'Nab and kill my son,' says gangster Vikas Dubey's mother

Kanpur encounter: 'Nab and kill my son,' says gangster Vikas Dubey's mother

Mother of dreaded history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, main accused Kanpur encounter case, Sarla Devi said that his son should surrender or if he continues to remain at large, police should kill him in encounter.

"He should surrender himself before police.

If he continues to remain at large, police may kill him in encounter.

I say kill him even if you (police) manage to catch him because what he has done is very wrong," she said.

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday.

The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid gangster Dubey's house.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanpur Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

Kanpur encounter: Oppn slams Yogi govt after 8 cops killed by criminals, question law & order situation in UP

 Eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of..
DNA
Kanpur DM visits encounter site, says 'keeping eye on everything' [Video]

Kanpur DM visits encounter site, says 'keeping eye on everything'

Eight policemen were killed while raiding house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Bikaru village of Kanpur on July 03. Later during search operation, two criminals were also neutralised by cops. Kanpur District Magistrate (DM) Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari visited encounter spot in Bikaru village. While speaking to ANI, Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, "Police is running its operation and we are keeping an eye on everything here. We are working and investigation as per the norms." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Uttar Pradesh will never forget the martyred policemen who had discharged their duties with unmatched courage. Their sacrifice will not go in vain"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Sarala Devi Chaudhurani Sarala Devi Chaudhurani Indian activist



Tweets about this

Sachlikhtahu

Unknown Warrior RT @ANINewsUP: He should surrender himself before police. If he continues to remain at large, police may kill him in encounter. I say kill… 32 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

UP Gunda Raj: 8 policemen martyred as goons fire at raiding party & escape| Oneindia News [Video]

UP Gunda Raj: 8 policemen martyred as goons fire at raiding party & escape| Oneindia News

8 police personnel in Uttar Pradesh were martyred in the line of duty when a raiding party that had gone to village Bikru to arrest notorious criminal Vikas Dubey was fired at by his cronies. Vikas..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
Large scale operation underway, says UP DGP after 8 cops killed in encounter with criminals [Video]

Large scale operation underway, says UP DGP after 8 cops killed in encounter with criminals

At least eight police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when a police team had gone to raid an area..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 04:00Published