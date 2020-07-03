Kanpur encounter: 'Nab and kill my son,' says gangster Vikas Dubey's mother

Mother of dreaded history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, main accused Kanpur encounter case, Sarla Devi said that his son should surrender or if he continues to remain at large, police should kill him in encounter.

"He should surrender himself before police.

If he continues to remain at large, police may kill him in encounter.

I say kill him even if you (police) manage to catch him because what he has done is very wrong," she said.

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday.

The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid gangster Dubey's house.