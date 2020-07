The lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims claims Ghislaine Maxwell was an "integral part of the grooming process".

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice, was arrested Thursday by the FBI in New...

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of luring girls and young women into Jeffrey...

theSkyVader Not so fun fact: They are only charging her from 94-97 theTerraMarProject which she created a non-profit. listed a… https://t.co/osHhArAhPz 8 hours ago

As One RT @mae_1747 : @ETheFriend The TM project material targeted children 5–8 yrs old under a “sea conservation” mantle. They created digital IDs… 8 hours ago

Alex Huegel 🧢 RT @KirbySommers : MI6 created the CIA and MOSSAD. They even have a signed agreement and share all intelligence gathering. Robert Maxwell,… 3 hours ago

AddictedTaU RT @Will_of_Ockham : Will Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell, be sprung free from the trap by the @BillClinton Gang? Created by:… 1 hour ago