Cities take safety precautions for Fourth of July celebrations

SEVERAL CITY'S...SCALING DOWN THEIR CELEBRATIONS DUE TO THE PANDEMIC. 2 WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIE KELEHER.... IS LIVE AT BIXBY'S FREEDOM CELEBRATION - WHERE FIREWORKS HAVE BEEN LIGHTING UP THE SKY. WE HAVE THE FINALE OF THE BIXBY FIREWORKS GOING ON RIGHT NOW.

THIS IS THE 6THYEAR FOR FREEDOM FEST HEREIN BIXBY.

ORGANIZERS SAYTHEY WANTED CITIZENS TOENJOY SOMETHING POSITIVETHIS SUMMER.BIXBY'S FREEDOM FEST -TAKING PLACE FRIDAY NIGHTDESPITE THE PANDEMIC.ORGANIZERS MAKING SOMECHANGES TO KEEP PEOPLESAFE.

THERE IS NO STAGE WITHPERFORMERS - ONLY FOODTRUCKS AND OPEN SPACE.00:02:03;52-00:02:11;55ORLANDO JUAREZ, LEAD PASTOR,BRIDGE CHURCH "Out of allthat's negative, to gettogether on a Friday nightand watch the fireworks withyour family, I can't thinkof anything better.

And thatyou have enough spaceeverywhere to enjoy a greatevening." THE 4TH OF JULYCELEBRATIONS CONTINUE ATBOOMFEST IN JENKS ONSATURDAY.

THE CITY ALSOTAKING PRECAUTIONS.ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO SOCIALDISTANCE - AND WEAR A MASK.00:00:44:09-00:00:54:08KATIE BUTTERFIELD, DIR.

OFCOMMUNICATIONS, CITY OFJENKS "That's arecommendation by the CDC.It's now a recommendation byGovernor Stitt.

So we'rereally asking, we're notmandating anything, butwe're encouraging stronglythat they wear masks." THETULSA HEALTH DEPARTMENTISSUING A WARNING TO THOSEGOING OUT TO CELEBRATE THISWEEKEND.

SAYING TO LIMIT THEPEOPLE SERVING FOOD ANDCLEAN COMMONLY TOUCHED AREASOF YOUR HOUSE.00:00:47:23-00:01:00:21 DR.BRUCE DART, TULSA COUNTYHEALTH DEPT.

"Remind gueststo stay home if they'resick.

Consider keeping alist of guests who attendfor potential future contacttracing needs.

Wear a clothface covering while alsoencouraging socialdistancing.

Clean handsoften." THE CITY OF JENKSSAYS MOST OF BOOMFEST ISTAKING PLACE OUTDOORS.ALLOWING PEOPLE MORE SPACETO FEEL COMFORTABLE ANDHAVE FUN.

THE FESTIVAL STILLGOING ON TO SAY THANK YOUTO THE CITY AFTER A FEWTOUGH MONTHS.00:03:07:03-00:03:17:17BUTTERFIELD "During thepandemic, businesses had toclose, people were insideall the time.

THINGS ARE WRAPPING UP HERE IN BIXBY.

LIVE IN BIXBY, KATIE KELEHER, 2 WORKS FOR YOU.