Could the New Swine Flu Discovered in China Affect Humans As Well?

A new study warns that the strain of H1N1, common on China’s pig farms since 2016, should be...

Beijing (AFP) July 1, 2020 China on Wednesday played down the threat of a new swine flu strain...

Named G4, it is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009

Luis Beltran RT @cnni : Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu that can infect humans and has the potential to cause a future pandem… 1 day ago

SnoopyResists RT @OutFrontCNN : Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu that can infect humans and has the potential to cause a future… 21 hours ago

Luzette RT @CNN : Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu that can infect humans and has the potential to cause a future pandemi… 15 hours ago

S. RT @VeganMillennium : A newly discovered "swine flu" could be the next epidemic. 🦠 And we're breeding multi-antibiotic-resistant bacteria ri… 8 hours ago

dat weird guy on the internet staying home forever RT @CharmxOfficial : Apparently they have discovered a swine flue like virus in China that could be the next pandemic. Man we haven't even b… 4 hours ago

Cpt. Zeizazu 💀 ⛔⛔⛔ 🐾🐾🐾 This is not C20. (C20 could be the Swine Flu #2 discovered in China a few days ago.) This seems to be the… https://t.co/Qu7VfyfyJn 20 minutes ago