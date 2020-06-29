|
|
|
|
Could the New Swine Flu Discovered in China Affect Humans As Well?
|
Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Could the New Swine Flu Discovered in China Affect Humans As Well?
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Named G4, it is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009
Hindu - Published
Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald •HNGN •SBS •DNA •Seattle Times
|
Beijing (AFP) July 1, 2020
China on Wednesday played down the threat of a new swine flu strain...
Terra Daily - Published
|
A new study warns that the strain of H1N1, common on China’s pig farms since 2016, should be...
NYTimes.com - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|