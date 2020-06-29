Global  

Could the New Swine Flu Discovered in China Affect Humans As Well?
Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:05s
Could the New Swine Flu Discovered in China Affect Humans As Well?
Could the New Swine Flu Discovered in China Affect Humans As Well?
New swine flu found in China has pandemic potential

Named G4, it is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009
China downplays potential new swine flu pandemic

China downplays potential new swine flu pandemic Beijing (AFP) July 1, 2020 China on Wednesday played down the threat of a new swine flu strain...
Scientists Say New Strain of Swine Flu Virus Is Spreading to Humans in China

A new study warns that the strain of H1N1, common on China’s pig farms since 2016, should be...
New ‘pandemic virus’ in China raises alarm, St Stephen’s may drop written test [Video]

New ‘pandemic virus’ in China raises alarm, St Stephen’s may drop written test

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, new variant called G4 of swine..

Swine flu with pandemic potential discovered in China [Video]

Swine flu with pandemic potential discovered in China

Researchers said that 10 per cent of swine workers they tested were positive to the new virus. For now, there is little evidence of human to human transmission.View on euronews

New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China [Video]

New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China

According to CNN, Chinese researchers say the G4 virus descends from 2009's H1N1 swine flu.

