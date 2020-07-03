Global  

Bounty of Rs 50,000 announced on Vikas Dubey: IG Kanpur
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Inspector General of Kanpur Mohit Agarwal, informing about Kanpur encounter case on July 04 said a reward of Rs 50,000 on Vikas Dubey has been announced.

"Kanpur officers are continuously searching for the accused to arrest them.

A bounty of Rs 50,000 has been announced on Vikas Dubey.

Our teams are constantly investigating about the matter," said IG Kanpur.

"Villagers have told police that he (Vikas Dubey) built the house on a piece of illegally occupied land and was carrying out criminal activities there.

Vikas Dubey's listed bank accounts will also be seized," he further added.

Kanpur district administration on July 04 demolished the house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

He is the main accused in Kanpur encounter case.

Dubey is responsible for killing of eight police personnel when they went to arrest him in Kanpur's Bikaru.

