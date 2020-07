It was the 4th of July, but Saturday was also the first day of a massive nurses’ strike at a major Joliet hospital.

Pamela Williams AMITA Health St. Joseph nurses walk off job in first strike since 1993 https://t.co/vZKSBPMftI via @abc7chicago 8 hours ago

Chicago Sun-Times More than 700 unionized nurses at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet walked off the job Saturday morni… https://t.co/6aJlt7YMjK 8 hours ago

FOX 32 News More than 700 nurses at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center Joliet went on strike Saturday morning after negotia… https://t.co/UmRVwDCjDM 7 hours ago

PROFESSIONAL Xennial RT @fox32news : More than 700 nurses at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center Joliet went on strike Saturday morning after negotiations bet… 7 hours ago

Emma Normey 700 nurses at Joliet hospital go on strike over pay, safety #usapolice #usaburning #usanews JOLIET, Ill. – More th… https://t.co/sKiFmvyTz4 6 hours ago

Maudlyne Ihejirika RT @Suntimes : More than 700 unionized nurses at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet walked off the job Saturday morning as nego… 2 hours ago