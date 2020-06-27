Global  

Watch: Ladakh-based poet recites bravery of Indian Army during clash with Chinese Army at Galwan Valley
A poet, Phunsuk Ladakhi from Ladakh composed his composition on the bravery of Indian Army personnel who fought in the Galwan Valley during clash with China.

20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

According to reports, Chinese side also suffered casualties.

LAC standoff: Disengagement of troops begins in Galwan; PLA removes tents and temporary structure

 India and China have begun a slight disengagement from the face-off sites in the Galwan Valley and Gogra-Hot Springs areas of eastern Ladakh, in the first signs..
Indian Army to place emergency orders for extreme cold weather tents for soldiers on LAC

 With over 30,000 additional troops being deployed in the Ladakh sector to counter the Chinese aggression, the Indian Army is going to place emergency orders for..
Watch: Tibetan members in exile cheer for Indian forces in Manali [Video]

Watch: Tibetan members in exile cheer for Indian forces in Manali

Members of Tibetan community in exile cheer for Indian forces in Manali, as vehicles of army troops passed through the region, en route the border area in Ladakh.

PM Modi's visit to Ladakh boosted morale of security forces: ITBP DG

 Deswal said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital has been developed to help out citizens of Delhi and NCR who are affected by the coronavirus.
Chinese army moves back tents, vehicle by 1-2 km in Galwan Valley: Sources

 The Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander level talks, Indian..
Watch: PM Modi performs Sindhu Darshan puja at Nimu forward brigade place in Ladakh [Video]

Watch: PM Modi performs Sindhu Darshan puja at Nimu forward brigade place in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Sindhu Darshan puja on his arrival at Nimu the forward brigade place in Ladakh on July 03. Yesterday, PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh to meet the soldiers in Leh amid the ongoing border tensions with China. Earlier, PM Modi visited the Hall of Fame Museum which is run by Indian Army in Leh. He also paid tribute to soldiers killed in action during Galwan Valley clash.

Comments on medical facility in Leh ‘malicious’, says Army

 The Army has rejected as “malicious and unsubstantiated” the allegations by “some quarters” on social media and elsewhere about PM Narendra Modi’s..
High-speed interceptor boats being sent to Pangong lake

 The country’s defence establishment is finalising a plan to send a dozen new high-speed interceptor boats armed with the latest surveillance gear to Pangong..
PLA puts up signage, China map on bank of Ladakh lake to claim it as Chinese land

 After physically occupying an almost 8-km stretch of what India considers its territory on the north bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, the People’s..
Is there a playbook to counter China?

 India wants China to implement the disengagement understanding on the LAC in eastern Ladakh which was reached following talks by ground troops commander of the..
