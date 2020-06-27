Watch: Ladakh-based poet recites bravery of Indian Army during clash with Chinese Army at Galwan Valley

A poet, Phunsuk Ladakhi from Ladakh composed his composition on the bravery of Indian Army personnel who fought in the Galwan Valley during clash with China.

20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

According to reports, Chinese side also suffered casualties.