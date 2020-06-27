Watch: Ladakh-based poet recites bravery of Indian Army during clash with Chinese Army at Galwan Valley

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ladakh Union Territory Of India
LAC standoff: Disengagement of troops begins in Galwan; PLA removes tents and temporary structureIndia and China have begun a slight disengagement from the face-off sites in the Galwan Valley and Gogra-Hot Springs areas of eastern Ladakh, in the first signs..
IndiaTimes
Indian Army to place emergency orders for extreme cold weather tents for soldiers on LACWith over 30,000 additional troops being deployed in the Ladakh sector to counter the Chinese aggression, the Indian Army is going to place emergency orders for..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Tibetan members in exile cheer for Indian forces in Manali
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
PM Modi's visit to Ladakh boosted morale of security forces: ITBP DGDeswal said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital has been developed to help out citizens of Delhi and NCR who are affected by the coronavirus.
DNA
Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces
Chinese army moves back tents, vehicle by 1-2 km in Galwan Valley: SourcesThe Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander level talks, Indian..
IndiaTimes
Watch: PM Modi performs Sindhu Darshan puja at Nimu forward brigade place in Ladakh
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24Published
Galwan River river in India
Comments on medical facility in Leh ‘malicious’, says ArmyThe Army has rejected as “malicious and unsubstantiated” the allegations by “some quarters” on social media and elsewhere about PM Narendra Modi’s..
IndiaTimes
People's Liberation Army Combined military forces of the People's Republic of China
High-speed interceptor boats being sent to Pangong lakeThe country’s defence establishment is finalising a plan to send a dozen new high-speed interceptor boats armed with the latest surveillance gear to Pangong..
IndiaTimes
PLA puts up signage, China map on bank of Ladakh lake to claim it as Chinese landAfter physically occupying an almost 8-km stretch of what India considers its territory on the north bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, the People’s..
IndiaTimes
Is there a playbook to counter China?India wants China to implement the disengagement understanding on the LAC in eastern Ladakh which was reached following talks by ground troops commander of the..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources