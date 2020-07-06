Global  

Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies
Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies
Morricone, who wrote music for more than 500 films, has died at the age of 91.
Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning film composer, died at the age of 91, his lawyer told CNN Monday. He died at dawn in a Rome hospital after falling and breaking his leg, his lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said. Morricone is best known internationally as the composer behind the instantly recognizable melodies from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." The Italian composer was famous for the tension-filled scores of spaghetti Westerns.

Ennio Morricone, whose scores for movies such as “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “The Mission,” and “Cinema Paradiso” made him one of the world’s most famous and prolific screen composers, has died aged 91. Adam Reed reports.

Ennio Morricone’s life in pictures

 “Spaghetti" Westerns composer Ennio Morricone has died in Rome aged 91.
The talented film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly died at the age of 91. Morricone passed away on Monday morning (06.07.20) at a clinic in Rome after suffering a fall which caused a hip fracture.

The versatile Italian composer's film scores that were an integral part of the cinema experience.
