Oscar Winning Composer Ennio Morricone Dead
Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning film composer, died at the age of 91, his lawyer told CNN Monday.

He died at dawn in a Rome hospital after falling and breaking his leg, his lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said.

Morricone is best known internationally as the composer behind the instantly recognizable melodies from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." The Italian composer was famous for the tension-filled scores of spaghetti Westerns.

He won an Academy Award for his soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" in 2016, after five previous nominations.

