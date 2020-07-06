Ennio Morricone: Italian film composer, who won an Oscar for Hateful Eight, dies aged 91

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning film composer, died at the age of 91, his lawyer told CNN Monday. He died at dawn in a Rome hospital after falling and breaking his leg, his lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said. Morricone is best known internationally as the composer behind the instantly recognizable melodies from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." The Italian composer was famous for the tension-filled scores of spaghetti Westerns.
Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the memorable coyote-howl theme for the Spaghetti Western The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, has died aged 91.His lawyer Giorgio Assumma said the Maestro, as he was known, died in a Rome hospital early on Monday of complications after he broke his leg in a fall.During a career that spanned decades and earned him a lifetime achievement Oscar in 2007, before he took the best original score award for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight in 2016, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned directors in the world.
