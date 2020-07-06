He composed the famous coyote-howl theme for the iconic film “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”.View on euronews

Ennio Morricone : Italian film composer, who won an Oscar for Hateful Eight , dies aged 91

Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91 Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the memorable coyote-howl theme for the Spaghetti Western The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, has died aged 91.His lawyer Giorgio Assumma said the Maestro, as he was known, died in a Rome hospital early on Monday of complications after he broke his leg in a fall.During a career that spanned decades and earned him a lifetime achievement Oscar in 2007, before he took the best original score award for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight in 2016, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned directors in the world.

The Hateful Eight 2015 Western film directed by Quentin Tarantino

American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements

Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements

Oscar-winning composer Morricone dies aged 91 Ennio Morricone, whose scores for movies such as “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “The Mission,” and “Cinema Paradiso” made him one of the world’s most famous and prolific screen composers, has died aged 91. Adam Reed reports.

Oscar Winning Composer Ennio Morricone Dead Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning film composer, died at the age of 91, his lawyer told CNN Monday. He died at dawn in a Rome hospital after falling and breaking his leg, his lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said. Morricone is best known internationally as the composer behind the instantly recognizable melodies from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." The Italian composer was famous for the tension-filled scores of spaghetti Westerns.

Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies Morricone, who wrote music for more than 500 films, has died at the age of 91.

Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic...

Oscar winner composed scores for classic Spaghetti Westerns including ‘The Good, the Bad and the...