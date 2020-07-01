Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

|
|
Ennio Morricone Italian composer, orchestrator and conductor
ShowBiz Minute: Morricone, Cordero, RoyalsSpaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91; Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications; Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit..
USATODAY.com
BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old
Ennio Morricone: Composer who changed cinema's soundThe versatile Italian composer's film scores that were an integral part of the cinema experience.
BBC News
Ennio Morricone: Oscar-winning Italian film composer dies aged 91The prolific composer's credits included the "spaghetti" Westerns that made Clint Eastwood a star.
BBC News
Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died aged 91. He was best known as the creative mastermind behind many famous Spaghetti Western soundtracks, including the..
WorldNews
Luxury hotel project stays its course in RomeRenovations underway to turn Rome building into new Bulgari hotel, despite worst tourism crisis since WW2. (July 3)
USATODAY.com
More feline control after cat contracts rare virus in ItalyRome: Public officials in the central Italian commune of Arezzo called on Wednesday for better surveillance of the feline population after a housecat contracted..
WorldNews
