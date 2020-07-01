Global  

Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91
Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the memorable coyote-howl theme for the Spaghetti Western The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, has died aged 91.His lawyer Giorgio Assumma said the Maestro, as he was known, died in a Rome hospital early on Monday of complications after he broke his leg in a fall.During a career that spanned decades and earned him a lifetime achievement Oscar in 2007, before he took the best original score award for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight in 2016, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned directors in the world.

ShowBiz Minute: Morricone, Cordero, Royals

 Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91; Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications; Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit..
BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old

Oscar winner Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old.

Ennio Morricone: Composer who changed cinema's sound

 The versatile Italian composer's film scores that were an integral part of the cinema experience.
Ennio Morricone: Oscar-winning Italian film composer dies aged 91

 The prolific composer's credits included the "spaghetti" Westerns that made Clint Eastwood a star.
Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

 Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died aged 91. He was best known as the creative mastermind behind many famous Spaghetti Western soundtracks, including the..
Luxury hotel project stays its course in Rome

 Renovations underway to turn Rome building into new Bulgari hotel, despite worst tourism crisis since WW2. (July 3)
 
More feline control after cat contracts rare virus in Italy

 Rome: Public officials in the central Italian commune of Arezzo called on Wednesday for better surveillance of the feline population after a housecat contracted..
