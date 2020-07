Shaw: Matic massive part of Utd revival Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:42s - Published 5 minutes ago Shaw: Matic massive part of Utd revival Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says Nemanja Matic deserves his new three-year deal at the club because of the midfielder's 'massive' contribution to their recent good form. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this