Governor's Coronavirus Noon Update: July 6, 2020
California Gov.
Gavin Newsom outlined some of the state’s efforts at COVID-19 enforcement over the holiday weekend as new coronavirus cases continued to skyrocket.
(7-6-20)
jen 🎃👻 RT @KESQ: WATCH LIVE ON KESQ AND ONLINE: Governor to give update on coronavirus in California after July 4th weekend. https://t.co/0hpHRmx0… 1 hour ago
KESQ News Channel 3 WATCH LIVE ON KESQ AND ONLINE: Governor to give update on coronavirus in California after July 4th weekend. https://t.co/0hpHRmx0SL 1 hour ago
Benjamin T Brady RT @cityofplanotx: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update - July 2 - 4:15 p.m.
Texas Governor Abbott issued a new Executive Order today requiring a… 3 days ago
Sofia Rita Belmonte RT @BostonGlobe: Watch live at noon: Governor Baker expected to give an update on Massachusetts’ coronavirus response https://t.co/iN9CuHqF… 4 days ago
Gov. Murphy Calls For National Strategy To Battle CoronavirusThe governor said New Jersey simply cannot go through another wave of the virus. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports
Covid update: Terrorists infected; India-US flights; Kerala 'volcano' analogyFrom the samples of two slain terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir testing positive, to Delhi reaching the cusp of the 1-lakh mark in total cases - here are the top ten news updates on the spread of the..
Governor Abbott's Statewide Mask Order Goes In Effect At NoonGovernor Abbott's Statewide Mask Order Goes In Effect At Noon