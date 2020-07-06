Global  

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters

The Supreme Court granted states the right to punish electors who do not fulfil pledges to vote for a state's popular vote winner in presidential elections.

