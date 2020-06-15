Global  

Eagles WR DeSean Jackson Under Fire After Sharing Posts Supporting Anti-Semitism On Instagram
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:37s
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is under fire after sharing posts supporting anti-semitism on his social media page.

Katie Johnston reports.

