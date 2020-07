Verdant Square Network PA People Traveling From Delaware Put On Notice After New Jersey, New York Adds State To Travel Advisory List https://t.co/96EYIlIzBb 24 minutes ago

Delaware COVID19 Tweet Aggregator RT @sussexnj: Gov. Murphy has issued an updated quarantine advisory for people traveling to New Jersey from states with significant communi… 27 minutes ago

Marc 😷 ( #CashApp #Zelle #gofundme below ) RT @CBSPhilly: TRAVEL ADVISORY: People traveling from the state of Delaware have been put on notice. They might have to quarantine for 14 d… 1 hour ago

CBS Philly TRAVEL ADVISORY: People traveling from the state of Delaware have been put on notice. They might have to quarantine… https://t.co/R5vhj7QvEi 1 hour ago

County of Sussex Gov. Murphy has issued an updated quarantine advisory for people traveling to New Jersey from states with significa… https://t.co/VWFs4hIHaP 4 hours ago

Verdant Square Network NJ RT @WHYYNews: New Jersey, New York and Connecticut’s travel warning list just got longer. People traveling from Delaware will now be dire… 5 hours ago

Cryn Black Lives Matter Johannsen RT @moorehn: Delaware, Oklahoma and Kansas. How many people from there were traveling to New York in a pandemic? OK Cuomo. 6 hours ago