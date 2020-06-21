Video: High threat of downpours, strong winds with increase in heat, humidity
With a lot of clouds in place and the muggy weather, it will feel a bit uncomfortable Wednesday morning.
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecastThe risk of storms return this afternoon into the evening. Some of these storms do pose a risk to be severe with hail and gusty winds posing the greatest threat. Locally heavy downpours will be..
Quebec streets pounded by heavy rain and strong windsHigh winds and heavy rain hit Pointe-Claire Village on Tuesday (June 23).
A complete whiteout squall off lake St Louis took down many trees in the area. This was in answer to a relentless heatwave..
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather ForecastShowers and storms will begin to increase overnight as the next storm system approaches our area. Temperatures will fall into the mid and lower 60s with southwest winds around 5 mph. Highs for your..