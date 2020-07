Hollywood actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in Central London on the second day (July 8) of his case against The Sun newspaper.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp arrives in London court on day two of defamation case against The Sun newspaper

Mr. Depp is suing The Sun for defamation after it published articles labelling him a “wife beater” against his then-wife Amber Heard.