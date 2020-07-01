Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump’s Latest Coronavirus Boast
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Trump’s Latest Coronavirus Boast

Trump’s Latest Coronavirus Boast

President Donald Trump bragged that the United States was in “a good place” with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely says 99% of virus cases benign

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is understating the danger of the coronavirus to people...
Seattle Times - Published

Survey shows voters blame Trump for recent surge in coronavirus cases.

A new poll suggests voters blame President Trump for the recent surge in coronavirus cases. CBS News...
CBS News - Published

Trump delivers divisive July 4th speech and downplays pandemic

President Trump used his stage on the White House South Lawn on Saturday to accuse social justice...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

KatrinaYurenka

kyurenka CNN's Anderson Cooper explained why Donald Trump's latest boast about the coronavirus pandemic simply isn't true.… https://t.co/7q4nLF30WQ 2 days ago

pridenequality

prideandequality Anderson Cooper Rips Trump’s Latest Detached From Reality Boast About Coronavirus #filmmakers https://t.co/qHCYI7eJK2 2 days ago

kay23854407

oneshaggydog CNN's Anderson Cooper explained why Donald Trump's latest boast about the coronavirus pandemic simply isn't true.… https://t.co/hzXZDvquIX 2 days ago

DavidWi07586530

David Williams 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 🇦🇺👬 CNN's Anderson Cooper explained why Donald Trump's latest boast about the coronavirus pandemic simply isn't true.… https://t.co/qoneF3d7j0 3 days ago

MurfAD

Murf CNN's Anderson Cooper explained why Donald Trump's latest boast about the coronavirus pandemic simply isn't true. https://t.co/eBqADJbKHc 4 days ago

LancasterLeanne

🍁 Leanne Lancaster 🍁 #ChooseForward 🍁 RT @juergenland: CNN's Anderson Cooper explained why Donald Trump's latest boast about the coronavirus pandemic simply isn't true. https://… 4 days ago

juergenland

Juergenland CNN's Anderson Cooper explained why Donald Trump's latest boast about the coronavirus pandemic simply isn't true.… https://t.co/Z8ptpGZ8ef 4 days ago

LindaHa33183354

Linda H XGOP Anderson Cooper Rips Trump’s Latest Reality-Defying Boast About Coronavirus https://t.co/QCCrX2POzN via @Yahoo 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Reaches Out To Dr. Fauci After Weeks Of No Communication [Video]

President Trump Reaches Out To Dr. Fauci After Weeks Of No Communication

CBS4's Natalie Brand has the latest news out of D.C.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:09Published
President Trump Lashing Out As More States Lean Toward Online Instruction For Upcoming School Year [Video]

President Trump Lashing Out As More States Lean Toward Online Instruction For Upcoming School Year

CBS4's Natalie Brand has the latest out of the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:19Published
President Trump Wears Mask In Public For First Time [Video]

President Trump Wears Mask In Public For First Time

CBS4's Michael George shares the latest developments from around the nation.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:34Published