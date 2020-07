Movie Pass: The Old Guard

Charlize Theron stars as an immortal warrior, leading a group of mercenaries in a new movie opening this week on Netflix.

IN A NEW MOVIE OPENING THISWEEK ON NETFLIX.RICK DAMIGELLA TALKED WITHTHERON ABOUT "THE OLD GUARD.""WHO ARE YOU?""YOU CAN CALL ME ANDY.

I LEAD AGROUP OF SOLDIERS."CHARLIZE THERON LEADS A GROUP OFIMMORTAL WARRIORS IN "THEOLD GUARD," BASED ON THE GRAPHICNOVEL."THROUGHOUT HISTORY, WE'VEPROTECTED THIS WORLD, FIGHTINGIN THE SHADOWS.""THIS WAS VERY DIFFERENT FROMWHAT I'VE DONE BEFORE.

I THINKTHE TECHNIQUE AND THE SKILLLEVEL WAS JUST ON A WHOLE, IMEAN I'VE NEVER PLAYED ACHARACTER, OBVIOUSLY,WHO'S LIVED MORE THAN 6,000YEARS AND HAS BEEN FIGHTING ASA MARTIAL ARTS FIGHTER FOR THATLONG."(NAT)"AND OBVIOUSLY, THE AXE WAS AHUGE PART OF HER FIGHTINGSTYLE.

AND I JUST HAD TO SPENDAS MUCH TIME WITH THAT AXE ASTHATI COULD UNTIL WE ENDED UPSHOOTING THE FILM.""SO WE REALLY NEVER DIE.""JUST BECAUSE WE KEEP LIVINGDOESN'T MEAN WE STOP HURTING.""THE OLD GUARD" MARKS KIKILAYNE'S FIRST FORAY INTOACTION FILMS."IT WAS CRAZY BUT IT, IT'SSOMETHING THAT I'VE ALWAYSWANTED TO DO AND DEFINITELYCHALLENGED ME IN A VERYDIFFERENT WAY.

BUT I MEAN IT WASGREAT THOUGH, I MEANT THESE AREREAL SKILLS THAT I NOW HAVE.""LOVE AND BASKETBALL" DIRECTORGINA PRINCE-BYTHEWOOD APPROACHED THEMYTHICAL SUBJECT MATTERFROM A PLACE OF REALISM."YOU KNOW, IT STARTS WITH AVISION AND I KNEW I WANTED ITTO FEEL GROUNDED AND REAL, ANDSO THEN IT WAS HOWCAN I PUT A TEAM AROUND ME THATWILL EMBRACE THAT VISION."SO HOW OLD ARE YOU?""WE MET IN THE CRUSADES.""THE CRUSADES?""WE KILLED EACH OTHER, MANYTIMES."IN HOLLYWOOD, I'M RICKDAMIGELLA.AND IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS