Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Mandates Face Masks Be Worn Outside
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:16s - Published
New Jersey Gov. Murphy Mandates Face Masks Be Worn Outside
Kimberly Davis reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Gov. Murphy Mandates Use Of Masks Outdoors In New Jersey When Social Distancing Is Not Realistic

The main reason for the new outdoor mandate is because the rate of transmission in the state has...
CBS 2 - Published

New Jersey governor says state will require people to wear masks outdoors

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that the state will require facial coverings in...
FOXNews.com - Published

Coronavirus updates: New Jersey bans smoking, drinking at casinos; Oregon, Kansas to require face masks; IRS won't extend tax deadline

New Jersey halts indoor dining, bans smoking and drinking at casinos. Oregon, Kansas will require...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New Jersey Now Makes Masks Mandatory Outdoors Where Social Distancing Isn't Possible [Video]

New Jersey Now Makes Masks Mandatory Outdoors Where Social Distancing Isn't Possible

As more states see increases in the number of COVID cases, more places are requiring people wear masks, including New Jersey; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:48Published
4 Killed In Paterson, New Jersey Shooting, 3 Others Injured [Video]

4 Killed In Paterson, New Jersey Shooting, 3 Others Injured

Seven people were shot in Paterson, New Jersey, on Tuesday, leaving four dead and residents living in fear; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published
New Jersey Residents Camp Out To Get Into Motor Vehicle Commission Centers [Video]

New Jersey Residents Camp Out To Get Into Motor Vehicle Commission Centers

In New Jersey, Wednesday was day two of thousands camping out in the sweltering heat for service at Motor Vehicle Commission centers; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:00Published